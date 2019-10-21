Foreigner to play River City

PEORIA, Ill. – The band Foreigner is set to play in Peoria.

The rock band is coming to the Peoria Civic Center on March 16.

With ten multi-platinum albums and 16 Top 30 hits, the band is known for classic hits “Juke Box Hero,” “Cold As Ice,” “Hot Blooded,” “Waiting For A Girl Like You,” “Feels Like The First Time,” and “I Want To Know What Love Is.” The band has been rocking the charts for more than 40 years.

Their latest release is “The Greatest Hits Of Foreigner Live In Concert.”

Foreigner is donating its worldwide #1 hit song, “I Want To Know What Love Is” to the Shriners Hospitals for Children for their 2019 advertising campaign. The band is also donating proceeds from sales of this album to the Shriners.

Tickets start at $49.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.