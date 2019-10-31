Indoor alternatives for Halloween fun

PEORIA, Ill. — The snow shouldn’t “bother you anyway” this Halloween; there are a handful of trick-or-treating alternatives for kids to have fun, dress up, and get their candy on.

PEORIA:

Trick-Or-Treat – Hy-Vee

Hy-Vee is hosting a trick-or-treating event indoors from 4-6::30 p.m. at both Grand Prairie and Sheridan Village locations.

City Hall-O-Ween – Peoria City Hall

Peoria city officials are hosting the second annual Hall-O-Ween at City Hall from 3-5 p.m. Offices will be decorated for Halloween and staffers will be handing candy out.

Candy Crawl – Northwoods Mall

Northwoods Mall is hosting a Candy Crawl from 5-8 p.m. There will be loads of treats and some tricks at participating stores as well. 98.5 Kiss FM Peoria and Rik Blade will also hold a costume contest in the center court at 6 p.m.

Bizarre Bazaar – The Shoppes at Grand Prairie

Starting at 3 p.m., the Shoppes at Grand Prairie is hosting a day of Halloween fun with tent games, food trucks, scarecrow contests, a screening of “The Goonies” and much more.

Trunk-Or-Treat – 2nd Baptist Church

The church will host its Trunk-Or-Treat from 5-7 p.m.

CHILLICOTHE:

Trick-Or -Treating – Three Sisters Park

The park is hosting its Trunk-Or-Treat from 5-8 p.m. There’s also trick or treating available inside the building.

Trick-or-Treat & Kids Haunted House – Evergreen Senior Living

Kids are encouraged to wear the scariest or funniest costumes and participate in a variety of Halloween festivities. The event will be held from 5-7 p.m.

BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL

Trick or Treat at The Shoppes at College Hills – Normal

A handful of the stores at College Hills are participating in trick-or-treating festivities from 5-7 p.m. Chicos, Christmas Creations, Massage Envy, Starbucks and more are joining in the fun.

David Davis Mansion – Bloomington

The David Davis Mansion is putting on its annual trick-or-treat from 4-6 p.m., but from the visitor center instead of the mansion due to weather.

PEKIN

First Christian Church of Pekin

Indoor trick or treating at 1201 Chestnut Street, across from Edison Jr. High.

This is a Halloween that’s breaking records in Central Illinois.

We haven’t seen Halloween snow like this in more than 100 years, but Central Illinois isn’t canceling plans. As always, it’s adapting by moving a lot of festivities indoors.

From the Twin Cities, to Chillicothe, to Peoria snow made its entrance this Halloween.

“We kind of foresaw the weather coming so we already planned on just driving to family and friends houses instead of walking around in the weather,” said Alissa Carlson, Local Mom.

There’s no tricks with these changes, just treats and warm air.

“Hopefully we can get the kids back in here so they can still have the fun they were planning to have,” said Elise Scheil, Store Director of Sheridan Village HyVee.

Little ghosts, princesses and superheroes still get to show off their costumes at various indoor trick or treat events despite a drastic change in weather this week.

“[Parents] want to keep [their] kids warm and dry and coming inside is the perfect option because outside,” said Scheil. “It is cold and wet and I definitley don’t want my kids being sick.”

Mother nature may be playing tricks on us this early this season, but it’s not enough to stop the magic ofHhalloween.

“I know my kids have their own demands for what they want so we have a little negotiation,” said Carlson. “We’re going out to family and friends but we’re taking the vehicles.”