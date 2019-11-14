KISS bringing final tour to River City

PEORIA, Ill. — The legendary rock band KISS is set to play in the River City early next year as part of their “End of the Road Tour,” on the last leg of their final tour.

The band will play the Peoria Civic Center Arena on Feb. 15.

The initial tour announcement was met with huge fan demand for added shows, but the tour will officially come to a close in 2021.

Known for their trademark larger-than-life blistering performances, KISS has sold more than 100 million albums worldwide. They said the tour is devoted to the millions of KISS Army fans all over the world.

“All that we have built and all that we have conquered over the past four decades could never have happened without the millions of people worldwide who’ve filled clubs, arenas and stadiums over those years. This will be the ultimate celebration for those who’ve seen us and a last chance for those who haven’t. KISS Army, we’re saying goodbye on our final tour with our biggest show yet and we’ll go out the same way we came in… Unapologetic and Unstoppable,” said KISS in a statement.

Tickets to the general public will go on sale starting 10 a.m. Nov. at LiveNation.com. The Peoria Civic Center Insider presale will begin 10 a.m. Nov. 21.

Additionally, KISS Meet & Greet Experiences will be available at 10 a.m. Nov. 19, through 10 p.m. at kissonline.com.

KISS Army fan club presales will begin 10 a.m. Nov. 20 through 10 p.m. Nov. 21.

Citi is the official presale credit card of the tour, so cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning at noon on Nov. 20 until 10 p.m. Nov. 21.

For more information, click here.