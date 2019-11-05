‘Sesame Street Live!’ coming to Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. — The “Sesame Street” gang is coming to the River City early next year.

“Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic” will bring Elmo, Big Bird, Abby Cadabby, Cookie Monster, and more to the Peoria Civic Center for two performances on Jan. 26, 2020.

Elmo is inspired to learn a magic trick when he meets a magician named Justin, who has come to Sesame Street to perform a magic show. Through Justin’s encouragement to never give up, Elmo goes on a journey where he learns it is okay to make mistakes and that magic can be found anywhere.

Tickets go on sale on Tuesday. They start at $15 and all seats are reserved.

They will be available at www.sesamestreetlive.com or at the Peoria Civic Center Box Office.