TobyMac reschedules tour after son’s death

PEORIA, Ill. — Christian hip-hop artist TobyMac has rescheduled dates for his latest tour following the untimely passing of his son.

The “TobyMac: The Theatre Tour” was supposed to play the River City on Nov. 14 until the Grammy winner’s son, Truett Foster, died on Oct. 23. TobyMac postponed the tour to early 2020. All 12 dates have been rescheduled for April – May of next year, and current tickets held will remain valid for the rescheduled date. Tickets that have already been purchased will be valid at the rescheduled date.

TobyMac will now play the Peoria Civic Center Theater at 7 p.m. on April 30. Tickets are on sale now and start at $28.

The musician will be joined by special guest Cochren & Co.

Each of his six studio solo projects have achieved Gold certification, a first for any artist in the history of his label, Capitol Christian Music Group. His 2015 RIAA Certified Gold studio album, “This is Not a Test” garnered a Grammy Award and Billboard Music Award nomination.