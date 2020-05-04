Skip to content
There are currently 50 active closings.
Fon du Lac Park District shares phased reopening plan
Fulton County deputies arrest 63-year-old after pointing a gun at a landowner, walking away with mushrooms
Wildlife Prairie Park seeking volunteers for park upkeep
Video
Boating season begins with guidelines amid COVID-19 outbreak
Video
Community reacts to the May 1 mask mandate
Video
Spring roadwork ramps up around Peoria
Video
Woodford County churches stay virtual, don’t go against governor’s orders
Video
Tri-County area sees eight additional COVID-19 cases, 45 people recover
Peoria Park District to allow golf members to book tee times
Lightning strike sets house on fire
One person dead and one wounded in overnight Peoria shooting
Pequeños negocios Hispanos piden el apoyo de la comunidad para ayudarles seguir operando
Video
Wildlife Prarie Park set to open on Tuesday
Video
Nurseries thankful to be open for their ‘Black Friday’
Video
Struggling Hispanic small businesses ask for community support to help continue operating
Video
Peoria woman facing drug, weapon charges after confrontation with NYPD officers; says ‘I’m the Coronavirus’
Video
Lacrosse Programs Growing During Pandemic
Video
Baby barred owls saved in Monmouth
Bureau, Putnam and Marshall County Health Department to begin COVID-19 testing
Video
Health officials announce more than 2,000 new cases, LaSalle Veterans’ home sees positive case
Video
McLean County reports no new COVID-19 cases
Video
Daily Tri-County COVID-19 update: 158 total positive cases, seven deaths
Video
Tazewell County Sheriff Department will not enforce stay at home order, says Pritzker’s orders ‘violates constitutional rights’
Video
Identification released of infant, sibling, mother who died in a Lexington mobile home fire
Video
City of Peoria analyzing city streets for damage
Longtime Bloomington restaurant giving meals to those in need
Video
Baby bison welcomed at Buffalo Rock State Park
Peoria mayor says he has a plan to reopen the city
Video
Jubilee College State Park opens, greeted by many visitors on May 1
Video
New website helps people support local restaurants in central Illinois
Golfers are back at courses for the first time in weeks
Video
Richwoods makes ‘Best High Schools’ report list fourth year in a row
Starved Rock State Park to remain closed
East Peoria mayor moves forward with phased reopening plan
Video
Red White and Boom 2020 has been postponed
Video
Furrever Friends Friday 5/1/20 Part 2
Video
Furrever Friends Friday 5/1/20 Part 1
Video
Fire investigators determined arson to be the cause of a late-night business fire
City of Peoria announces pavement preservation program
Bushwhackers can’t sell non-essential goods, store owner calls this a double standard
Video
OSF HealthCare Saint Francis receives an “A” for patient safety in hospital grading report
Video
New sober house in Pekin offers men a chance at recovery
Video
Peoria’s Corn Stock Theatre tent won’t rise this summer, cancels season amid COVID-19
Caterpillar notifies employees of more layoffs
Video
Peoria health officials confirm another coronavirus-related death
Video
Rumberger’s Wings donates 500 meals to Peoria Public Schools students
Video
Golf courses prepare for opening day May 1
Video
Peoria County board searching for solutions of $33M revenue shortfall
Portable restrooms, hand sanitizer bring access to homeless population in downtown Peoria
Eureka mayor following Gov. Pritzker’s stay-at-home order
Video
Video
Pritzker announces banks will cash stimulus check for free, sends message to Peorians
Video
Community reacts to the May 1 mask mandate
Video
Meteor shower from Halley’s Comet on display in the night sky this week
Fon du Lac Park District shares phased reopening plan
Video
