10 deaths, 373 new COVID-19 cases in tri-county area Wednesday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county area has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases Wednesday as the number climbed to 373 and 10 deaths were reported.

Seven deaths were reported in Peoria County:

Female, 60s, not associated with a long term care facility

Male, 80, comorbidities

Female, 80s, resident of Heritage Health

Female, 90s, resident of Christian Buehler Memorial Home (x3)

Female, 80s, resident of Christian Buehler Memorial Home

Three deaths were reported in Tazewell County:

Female, 70s

Female, 80s, resident of Apostolic Christian Restmor in Morton currently experiencing an outbreak

Male, 90s

In Peoria County, there are currently 8,503 cases and 124 deaths. In Tazewell County, 6,308 cases and 91 deaths and in Woodford County 1,650 cases and 25 deaths.

There are currently 16,461 cases of COVID-19 in the tri-county area and 240 total deaths.