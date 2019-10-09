Breaking News
9 local men charged with attempted enticement of child to engage in sexual activity

American Icon Bar & Grill

Get Local
Posted: / Updated:

Fries, poppers, tots, burgers, wraps, BBQ, and all sorts of mouthwatering delights are on the menu. So, good luck trying to figure out what to order!

Get Directions

219 N Capitol St
Pekin, IL 61554

Call (309) 620-9399

American Icon Bar & Grill is a family-friendly bar

American Icon Bar & Grill is your place for live entertainment and other events

Great food, drinks and atmosphere

We’ve got Specials!

Tuesday Specials – $1.50 Tacos and $2.25 Chicken Tacos
Wednesday Specials – Fried Chicken Dinners, 2pc $7.50 and 4pc $9.00
Thursday Specials – 50cent Wings
Friday Specials – Steak Dinner
EVERYDAY – 15% off discount for Firefighters/Police/Military and 10% off Union Members

Check out our EVENTS HERE!

MonClosed
Tue11:00 am – 10:00 pm
Wed11:00 am – 10:00 pm
Thu11:00 am – 10:00 pm
Fri11:00 am – 1:00 am
Sat11:00 am – 1:00 am
Sun 11:00 am – 8:00 pm

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story