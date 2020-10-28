Anne’s Anteex is an insured, locally owned company that provides the community exceptionally friendly service and wonderful and rare antiques for all those who enjoy collecting or selling vintage items!

Anne’s Anteex conducts estate sales as well, to accommodate all customers in Peoria, IL and the Midwest area.

We are proudly serving the Peoria area for over 30 years. Whether you are buying or selling antiques or liquidating an Estate you have come to the right place. Our prompt and courteous service coupled with our vast experience makes us the right choice! Anne’s Anteex has been selling and buying antiques, collectibles and vintage items for over 30 years!

Our shop is located at 603 W. Lake Avenue in Peoria. We are open Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 10am to 5 pm. If you are traveling from out of town, call for an appointment on other days. We have collected antiques and collectibles our whole lives which inevitably led us to start selling back in 1986. Over the years we have bought and sold about every antique imaginable and liquidated many estates. Our vast experience gives us an insight into the ever-changing market.

Anne’s Anteex provides the community in Peoria, IL and the Midwest with fine antique furniture, collectibles and vintage advertisements!

Owners Greg and Anne Rosenak celebrate their 31st year of creating satisfied and happy customers, both buyers and sellers. Anne’s Anteex is committed to providing courteous and professional service regarding sales and purchases of antiques and rare items!

The Various Antique Items and Collectibles we Offer are:

Advertisements – Coca Cola, Pepsi, Country Store, Gas Station, Neon and Much More

Black Americana

Furniture

House Wares

Jewelry

Petroliana

Pottery

Toys

Vehicles

Vending Machines

Visit us at the “ Peru Antique Mall” in LaSalle/Peru, IL and see all of our quality antiques and collectibles!

Anne’s Anteex provides estate services!

Sit back, relax and let us do the work! When life changes; your schedule doesn’t need to. We will take care of every aspect of your liquidation. We will go through all items determining what is sellable and disposing of the rest.



Anne’s Anteex provides all tables, lighting and display of your merchandise to compliment its value. We write all advertising and give you free use of our website and access to our client mailing list.

We conduct a 3 day sale run by our honest and caring staff. We are particular about our sales and provide the most extensive and PERSONAL service around.

Allow Anne’s Anteex to arrange and conduct the estate sale for you stress-free, with professional and friendly service – Anne’s Anteex will accomplish the sale and provide quality results!



Anne’s Anteex has years of experience and can help you sell the estate contents smoothly, efficiently and profitably. Trust Anne’s Anteex for your estate sale needs, we would be happy to help you and answer any of your questions! Call us at 309-243-7071 with any questions

Frequently Asked Questions

Anne’s Anteex has a vast selection of quality and rare antiques and collectibles and welcomes your questions!

Where are you located?



Our home base is in Peoria at 603 W. Lake Avenue. We also sell at the “Peru Antique Mall” in LaSalle, Peru Illinois. We also do numerous shows across the Midwest.



Do you buy Antiques?

Yes we do!

What types of Antiques do you buy?

Due to the large volume offered to us we are picky about what we buy but we will be glad to look at any and all items you have for sale.

Do you take items on consignment?

Sorry, but we find it complicates things and we prefer to buy items outright. We will consider it regarding some “high” end items.

What percentage do you charge to run a sale?

Our percentage varies depending on the type of merchandise, location and ease of operation of the sale. Our rates are very competitive and NO ONE gives more personalized service than we do.

How long are your estate sales?

We run a three day sale. It took you a lifetime to accumulate it and it can’t be properly liquidated in one day.

For more detailed information please contact us and we will be happy to provide you with the information you need!

Anne’s Anteex603 W. Lake Ave.

Peoria, IL

Phone: (309) 243-7071

Email