At Bird In The Hand Healthcare Staffing, Home Nursing and Home Services, our nurses, nurse assistants and direct support persons and companion care representatives are on-call 24 hours per day to assist facilities with staffing needs as they arise or scheduled in advance. Our agency can be reached 24 hours per day to provide reliable and professional Caregivers, Nurses, CNAs, Medical Office Assistants, Food Handlers

Bird In the Hand will remain open, we will not be working from our office , but all office staff is equipped to work from home During this time of “Lock Down”

We have spent all week preparing and can facilitate hiring and online orientations. Please call us at 309-467-5254 as usual for employee, employment, staffing needs, home health questions, concerns or needs as usual. Our facilities, home care clients and employees can utilize all the same methods of contact. Nurses will still meet with potential home health care clients as needs arise. Our Adult Day Services at our Respite Home will remain open with admission health screening. We love our staff and community that we are so grateful for! Robin, Joanne, Amber, Max and Molly

Staffing

Currently staffing Nursing homes and Long term care facilities, clinics, treatment facilities, office settings, home health agencies, group homes, Independent and Assisted Living Communities. We’re sure you’ll be happy working with us. Look around our website and if you have any comments or questions, please feel free to contact us.

Home Nursing and Companion Care

Our Home Nursing and Home Services provides various services with different levels of care with a goal

of MAKING INDEPENDANCE POSSIBLE.

Adult Day Services at Bird In The Hand Adult Respite Care

Tour our Adult Respite Care! Beautiful Home atmosphere!

See interior pictures below. The care your loved one deserves and peace of mind while you take some respite time for yourself.

BIRD IN THE HAND HEALTHCARE STAFFING, HOME NURSING, IN HOME CARE SERVICES and Adult Day Services

Bird in The Hand Staffing was founded in fall of 2013, and started in the spare bedroom of our home here in Central Illinois. We started with two facility contracts, and a handful of employees.

Since then, we have over 40 different contracts ranging from skilled nursing to home health services, and over 250 employees in our Bird in The Hand Staffing family! We have a beautiful office located in Metamora, Illinois. We are working with High School Co-op programs to help students who want to work in the medical field find a employment. We have grown, and continue to grow while helping the community that has been there for us again and again.

Bird In The Hand Staffing is a licensed Home Nursing and Home Services Agency as well as providing Health Care Staffing to Home Health Care Agencies , Nursing Homes, Clinics, Group Homes, Office Settings, Procedural Treatment Facilities, Hospitals, and many more!

Proudly serving Central Illinois and surrounding communities!

Bird In The Hand Staffing currently provides services

throughout Central Illinois

Nurses, Certified Nurse Assistants and Direct Support Persons to various Skilled Nursing Facilities

Clinics, Independent and Assist Living Communities, Medical Offices,

Tour our Adult Respite Care Home!

Procedural treatment, Outpatient facilities, Group Homes, Home Nursing Assessment, Correctional facilities, Physician Offices, Insurance Assessments, Companion Care, Hospitals, Adult Respite Care/Adult Day Services

Home Nursing includes Private duty Nurses, CNAs and Companion Care.

Our Adult Respite Care Home provides respite care in our beautiful home for your loved ones you care for at home to give caregivers a day of respite and for emergency care needs. Our 24/7 schedulers are ready to schedule you’re loved one in our home.

Daily and hourly rates. Overnight stays available! Full electric hospital beds, adaptive equipment. Memory skills, Sensory Room, Meals, Bath/Shower, 2 living room areas, laundry and activities. Set up a Tour!

Adult Respite Care

by Bird In The Hand Health Care

Regular hours 9a-5pm daily, with extended hours as arranged or

as an emergent need arises.

BIRD IN THE HAND STAFFING

Phone: 309-467-5254

FAX: 309-467-5303

Email: care@birdinthehandstaffing.com

614 State Route 116 Metamora, IL 61548