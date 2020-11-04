Brett Grimm wins Tazewell County auditor’s race

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Brett Grimm (R) won the race for Tazewell County Auditor Tuesday night.
According to the Tazewell County election commission, Grim won with 80.6% of the vote.
This story will be updated.
