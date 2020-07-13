Dave Roth Mechanical, Inc., in East Peoria, IL, is the area’s leading commercial refrigeration specialist serving East Peoria and surrounding areas since 2001. We design and install coolers, freezers, refrigeration systems and commercial kitchen equipment. We also offer HVAC service, maintenance and repair. For more information, contact Dave Roth Mechanical, Inc. in East Peoria, IL.
OUR SERVICES
- HVAC Service, Maintenance and Repair
- Design and Installation of Walk-In Coolers, Freezers, Refrigeration Systems and Commercial Kitchen Equipment
Certifications:
Licensed, Bonded and Insured
Products:
Walk-in Coolers and Freezers, Cooler Display and Glass Doors, Commercial Kitchen Equipment, Residential and Commercial Heating
3210 E. Washington St.East Peoria, IL 61611
(309) 699-2969Mobile – (309) 673-9636
Hours Available
Holiday Hours May Vary. Please call for details.
Monday 7:30 AM – 4:30 PM
Tuesday 7:30 AM – 4:30 PM
Wednesday 7:30 AM – 4:30 PM
Thursday 7:30 AM – 4:30 PM
Friday 7:30 AM – 4:30 PM