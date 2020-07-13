Dave Roth Mechanical, Inc.

Neon Creations was founded in 1994 by Gene Heller. Gene was in the electrical industry for over 30 years when he decided to branch out into neon fabrication. His main focus was to provide wholesale neon & neon repairs to businesses and sign companies in the Peoria area.

In 2001 Andrew Honegger started working under Gene as an apprentice and learned the ins and outs of neon fabrication, installation, & maintenance. With his creative background and desire to learn, he began designing signs and incorporated the use of computers & vinyl cutters to offer customers more than just neon. In just a few short years, more equipment was purchased and the company expanded into providing all sign related products & services.