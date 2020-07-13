Dave Roth Mechanical, Inc.

Dave Roth Mechanical, Inc., in East Peoria, IL, is the area’s leading commercial refrigeration specialist serving East Peoria and surrounding areas since 2001. We design and install coolers, freezers, refrigeration systems and commercial kitchen equipment. We also offer HVAC service, maintenance and repair. For more information, contact Dave Roth Mechanical, Inc. in East Peoria, IL.

OUR SERVICES

  • HVAC Service, Maintenance and Repair
  • Design and Installation of Walk-In Coolers, Freezers, Refrigeration Systems and Commercial Kitchen Equipment

Certifications:

Licensed, Bonded and Insured

Products:

Walk-in Coolers and Freezers, Cooler Display and Glass Doors, Commercial Kitchen Equipment, Residential and Commercial Heating

Dave Roth Mechanical, Inc.

3210 E. Washington St.East Peoria, IL 61611

dave@daverothmechanical.com

(309) 699-2969Mobile – (309) 673-9636

Hours Available

Holiday Hours May Vary. Please call for details.

Monday 7:30 AM – 4:30 PM

Tuesday 7:30 AM – 4:30 PM

Wednesday 7:30 AM – 4:30 PM

Thursday 7:30 AM – 4:30 PM

Friday 7:30 AM – 4:30 PM

