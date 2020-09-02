Fosters Auto Service is here to take care of all your car maintenance needs with 2 convenient locations! Call one of our locations today and set up an appointment for your vehicle! Fosters-Peoria 309-673-4113 Fosters-Bartonville 309-697-2621

Jim Foster-Owner

Jim started working on cars with his father under the old shade tree in the front yard when he was young boy. He rebuilt his first engine when he was only 15 years old. After years of learning and working on cars Jim and his late wife Sarah opened Foster’s Service October 1st, 1983. At the time he only used half of the building. By 1991 his business had grown and Jim wanted to offer same day service on most repairs and give quality professional service quickly so he moved to Fosters current location. He now is able to offer great service with 14 bays and 9 lifts. Jim has also opened a second location in Bartonville Illinois.



Affiliations

Fosters Auto Service is committed to serving you, our customer with professional automotive repair at a reasonable cost with qualified technicians. We use CARQUEST Auto Parts, guaranteed coast-to-coast. We stand on sound business principles and uphold high ethical standards. Our goal is to make your automotive repair experience friendly and successful.

Fosters Auto Service will:

Recommend corrective and maintenance services and explain to the customer which of these are required now to correct existing problems and which are for preventive maintenance.

Offer customer a price estimate for work to be performed.

Obtain prior authorization for all work done, in writing or by other means satisfactory to the customer.

Make every effort to keep customers informed about appointments and completion deadlines.

Furnish an itemized invoice for parts and services, priced fairly, which clearly identifies any used or re-manufactured parts. Replaced parts may be inspected upon request.

Furnish or post copies of any warranties covering parts or services. Use quality CARQUEST Auto Parts, guaranteed coast-to-coast.

Provide and honor CARQUEST Manufacturer Warranty.

Exercise extreme care with the customer’s property while it is being serviced.

Make every possible effort to fix the customer’s vehicle right the “first time”.

Maintain a system for fair settlement of customer’s complaints.

Cooperate with established consumer complaint mediation activities.

Uphold the high standards of our profession and seek to correct any or all abuses within the automotive industry.

To perform high quality repair and service at a fair and just price.

To use only proven merchandise of high quality distributed by reputable firms.

To employ the best skilled technicians obtainable.

To have a sense of personal obligation to each individual customer.

To promote good will between motorists and members of the Automotive Service Association.

To maintain customer service records.

To uphold the integrity of all members of the Automotive Service Association

Our Services Include:

Oil, lube, & filter

Tires

Alignments

Brakes

Tune-ups

Batteries

Suspensions

Electrical Systems

Carburetors

Exhaust

Clutch repair

Rear ends

Steering & Suspension

Heating & Cooling Systems

Engines

Scheduled Maintenance Programs

Domestic Cars & Truck

Import Cars & Trucks

Miscellaneous Services

Give us a call today and set up an appointment! We look forward to speaking with you about all you car maintenance needs.

In Peoria IL:

3523 W. Farmington Rd.

(309)673-4113

In Bartonville IL:

608 McKinley Ave.

(309)697-2621

