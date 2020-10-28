Gearheads is Bloomington’s One Stop Shop For Your Vehicle’s Service And Repair

Why You Should Choose Gearheads Garage

We are fair and affordable

Customers come back when they are treated right and billed a fair amount for our work. Other places try to overcharge, betting you will never come back.

Our reputation

This is not a large chain shop. We are an independent automotive repair shop and our name is on the building; lackluster workmanship is not an option.

Our experience

Our service professionals with years of experience are highly trained, so they know what they are doing, learning and adapting to changing automotive platforms.

And while your ASE-Certified Mechanic is working on your vehicle

We want you to Relax; Take a Moment to yourself; Enjoy the Day and know that Gearheads is working for you.

Honoring Our Heroes

An Offer That Puts Our Hero’s First

On behalf of everyone at Gearheads Garage

of Bloomington IL., Thank You for stepping forward at the most difficult of moments!

All Eligible Heath Care Professionals, First Responders, Police, Fire and Military (Active, Guard, Reserves, Retired), receives a 10% Discount on all services and purchase related items

“During this challenging time, Gearheads focus is on supporting our customers, our employees and the local communities in which we operate. We are working to avoid disruptions caused by COVID-19 coronavirus, while at the same time acting responsibly to do what we can to prevent further spread of the virus. We will continue to closely monitor and assess the evolving situation and will be diligent about communicating on important issues”

– Viva Sandrock, Owner

Gearheads Garage of Bloomington IL is the area’s most dependable and trustworthy auto repair shop serving Bloomington, Lexington and Mclean Counties since 2012. With Over 35 years of experience you can thoroughly rely on our expertise and professional advice of your vehicle. We are a member of the Better Business Bureau and the Chamber of Commerce. We service all makes and models and specialize in tires, brakes, oil changes, transmissions, C.V. axles, welding, timing belts, computer diagnostics, front ends and much more! For your one-stop shop in automotive needs contact Gearheads Garage in Bloomington today where we provide trusted quality service through blood, sweat and gears!

AUTO SERVICES

Complete Automotive Service

No matter what your issue is, we can advise, and, or estimate, and repair your issues

Mobile Service’s

We can come to your home and pick up your car or light truck for service, then deliver it back to you. Also can do mobile jump-starts, mobile diagnostics, and estimates.

Newer, older, muscle cars, & trucks

We do not discriminate between manufacturers and model years, cars, trucks, vans, anything. We can take care of your vehicle no matter what it is with pride, and honor.

Power windows / Manual windows

Is your window or windows not going up or down anymore. We can diagnose, and repair those too.

LOWEST PRICE GUARANTEED

We will not only meet a legitimate competitors price if it is lower, WE WILL BEAT IT….

Batteries, Starters, and Alternators

Low price guarantee.

If your vehicle is turning over slowly, or not at all, we can help. We can test your vehicles battery, starter, & alternator to ensure engine starts time after time so you don’t get stranded.

Tune ups, fuel pumps, and induction.

Low price guarantee.

Car not running right. We can diagnose and repair all your car, truck, or SUV’s runability woes.

Heating and Air conditioning.

Low price guarantee.

Whether the heat of the summer and you need to be cool, or the cold of winter and you want to be toasty warm we got you covered. We service all HVAC systems in cars, trucks, and SUV’s.

Mufflers, flex pipes, and custom exhaust

We bend our own pipes here.

Is your ride to loud, or not loud enough. Whether you have obnoxious leaking exhaust, or want a better sounding set of pipes, we got you covered.

Water pumps, radiators, & thermostats

Low price guarantee.

Is your car getting to hot, or leaking coolant. We service all engine cooling concerns on your car, suv, or truck.

Inspections

Let’s face it, it is scary to buy a used vehicle and it will save you $$$$ and headaches to have us check out the one that has your attention.

Engine Lights, Abs lights, and warnings

Low price guarantee.

Is there a light on in the dash of your car, truck, or SUV. We have the tools and knowledge necessary to give accurate information and analysis on all those pesky lights, warnings, and alarms you need.

Timing belts, Chains, serpentine belts.

Low price guarantee.

Keep your vehicle safe from break down. Stay up on critical maintenance here.

Transmission Service

Low price guarantee.

Keep your car, truck, or suv shifting smoothly, and correctly.

Oil changes

Low price, & honor competitor coupons.

Keep up on your cars lubrication here.

Tires, flat repairs, rim straightening.

Low price guarantee.

We offer a vast array of tires at very competitive pricing.

Brakes

Low price guarantee.

Does your car or truck have crazy noises, squeak’s, clunks, shimmy, or shake. We find, and repair that too.

Suspension

Low price guarantee.

We diagnose, and correct ride quality issues. If your not satisfied with your car or trucks feel anymore give us a call.

Steering

Low price guarantee.

Your safety is paramount. We find, repair, or replace worn steering linkage components. We service all power steering types, find leaks, and diagnose noises and abnormal steering operation.

Wheel Alignments

Protect your tires. Get your car or truck tracking straight and true with a wheel alignment today.

Who is Gearheads Garage?

Gearheads Garage was created for and holds to the promise of Total Customer Satisfaction.

Our goal is to provide the best Quality Automotive Service Consulting, Quality of Parts, Lowest Price and, Efficiency of getting Our Customers back in their Car or Truck in a timely manner as well as, Standing Behind Our Repairs 100%.

I “Viva”, the Owner, started Gearheads Garage in 2012 after attending Universal Technical Institute in the 90’s and working for several shops, always giving my very best to, last of which was, 13 years developing through Honesty, Integrity, Determination and, Hard Work, a Great Reputation.

My Customer Base Followed Me!

Word of mouth is our best advertisement as we continue to Build Personal Relationships Through Trust with new customers and, working hard to Serve Our Community and, create an atmosphere where our Customers Know They Come First.

It is these Ethics propelling us into the Top Spot of Shops to have your car or truck repaired in Bloomington/Normal and surrounding areas.

Our Mission Statement

At Gearheads Garage it is our vision to earn every customer’s trust and, loyalty so that we become known as The Best Automotive Repair Shop in the Bloomington/Normal Area.

It is our mission to provide excellent customer care, outstanding vehicle maintenance and repair services for every customer, every time.

OUR GUIDING PRINCIPLES

1. Stay Focused on the Vision and Mission of this Company

2. Do Only Work We are Proud Of

3. Take Care of Our Customer First and then, Their Vehicles

4. Conduct Ourselves in a Professional and Thoughtful Manner at All Times

5. Treat Everyone with Respect at All Times (a) Be Honest with the Customers and Each Other (b) Go Directly to The Source When There is a Question or an Issue

6. Be Positive; Avoid Negativity and Workplace Drama

7. Work Through Conflict in the Spirit of Open Communication and Cooperation

8. Praise Professionally and Openly; Criticize Carefully and in Private

9. Understand that Mistakes will Happen, Own Up to Them and, Learn From Them

10. Celebrate Successes and Most Importantly… Have Fun!

Headquarters – 1805 Morrissey Drive Bloomington IL 61704

Call Us: (309) 662-5542 or (309) 808-1751