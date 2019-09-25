Great Harvest Bread Company

Our story is one of a desire to offer real, authentic food. We both come from business backgrounds and wanted to do something we could call our own. The result is breads, goodies, and sandwiches that will knock your socks off! Did we mention the benefit of our process? We fresh mill the wheat berries to give you the most fresh, healthy way to eat bread. We are excited about it and hope you can enjoy the benefits of a fresh, made from scratch experience!

Bread. The Way It Ought To Be.

Great Harvest has been baking bread the way it ought to be from the beginning, and we still believe in our phenomenal bread-making process. We still believe in using pure, simple ingredients. We still bake everything from scratch. And we still fresh mill our 100% whole grain flour every day. Baking from scratch was the norm for our parents, grandparents, great-grandparents, and so forth. They were concerned about food tasting great and nourishing their family’s bodies. So is Great Harvest. As generations have passed on, our world has turned to cheaper, easier, less time-consuming methods of preparing food and has removed the handmade, healthy element of baking and cooking. Not Great Harvest. We don’t rush it. We still believe in our elaborately long, traditional methods of bread making because it naturally develops an exquisite flavor and texture with time, instead of relying on the use of additives. Over the years, we have been able to adapt to the wants and needs of our customers and can offer great-tasting products fit for many diets, but since the inception of our bread-making business, one thing is still for certain – Great Harvest bread is truly one-of-a-kind. It’s simple. Handmade. Wholesome. Tasty. Bread. The way it ought to be. The Great Harvest Whole Grain Bread Difference!

At Great Harvest, every morning we fresh mill premium whole wheat in the bakery and blend it with simple wholesome ingredients, like yeast, salt, and honey. The result is incredibly fresh bread that tastes simply amazing! You’ll Love How It Makes You Feel

Milling our flour daily keeps it whole and maintains all the protein, fiber, vitamins, minerals, and phytochemicals the wheat kernel naturally provides. It is recommended that most healthy adults consume 6-8 one ounce equivalents of grains every day. When you make at least half of them whole grains, you start seeing benefits including a decreased risk of some of the biggest killers in America including, heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes, hypertension, obesity, and colorectal cancer. Not to mention eating whole grains is linked to slim waistlines, better long term weight management, and keeping you feeling fuller longer! Keep it skinny by keeping it whole and reap the health benefits and delicious flavors of Great Harvest’s whole grains. We support Family Owned Farms

For more than three decades we have been a friend to family farms located in Montana. We know our wheat farmers on a first-name basis. They understand and produce our proprietary whole grains that have the baking qualities and hearty taste that are uniquely Great Harvest.

Let us do the work for you! We cater for small and large groups, meetings and events.You can review our Sandwiches page to see all of your tasty options.

M-F 7:00am-6:00pm

Sat 7:00am-3:00pm

Closed Sundays for a little loafin’

Peoria

9010 N. AllenPeoria, IL

ghbcpeo@gmail.com

Phone: (309) 589.0900

Morton

664 W. Jackson St Morton, IL

ghbcmorton@gmail.com

(309) 263.0300

