In 2009, shortly after my daughter was born I began making her beautiful Hair Bows & Headbands match all of her outfits. After many months of attention from friends and strangers about our unique hair bows & headbands I decided to offer these items to the public by opening a business. Since my daughter was my inspiration for all my handcrafted cuteness is was only right to name my new business: “Jayla’s Bowtique” =)



In early 2011, with encouragement from my customers, we opened our first store, a kiosk in my local mall. We began selling handmade Hair Accessories, Custom Birthday Outfits and other adorable items like Lace Rompers, Diaper Covers & Leg Warmers. Business demand grew & in 2014 we moved from the mall into a independent Brick & Mortar location & in 2016 we moved to our Amazing New Location at 4921 N. Sheridan Rd. We have expanded our inventory by offering unique designer label and one of a kind children’s clothing & accessories. Currently we offer many Exclusive Clothing & Shoe lines such as Persnickety, Haute Baby, Flit & Flitter, RuffleButts, Mini Melissa, Livie & Luca, Mud Pie & more. Plus we still offer our original handmade Hair Accessories, Headbands & Custom Birthday Outfits that helps our store stand out & keeps us unique compared to your typical Children’s Boutique.



We truly understand the joy of shopping for cute children’s clothing and the excitement of finding that perfect outfit or bow for that special little girl in your life. I feel so flattered you have chosen my store to purchase your little ones clothing & hair accessories as I know you have a lot of choices out there. We truly appreciate your business.

Jayla’s Bowtique

