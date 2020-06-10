Closings
J&M Enterprises

Family owned since 2001, J&M Enterprises has been your local go-to construction business in Central Illinois for Fences, Decks, Boat Docks, Sheds, Garages, and so much more! We can build from the ground up or we can just be your go-to Handyman. No job is too big or too small.

Call TODAY and let’s plan your future! Call (309) 660-4149

or

Drop us an email to discuss as well! jmbuilders1@yahoo.com

Do you need a customized Pool Deck? We do that!

We take the time to do it right. After-all, this is your special place!

Need a Boat Dock? We build those, too! And we build them perfect!

At J&M Enterprises, we do so much more. We’re your Custom Builders for any project – BIG to small.

