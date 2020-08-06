Laser Ops Mobile Gaming is a family-owned, veteran-owned independent business based in Morton, Illinois. As parents, we understand the need for exciting party entertainment that is mobile and affordable. Because we come right to you, we eliminate the need for transporting a bunch of guests to a fixed entertainment venue.

We have the Greater Peoria area’s newest and most exciting mobile video game truck. A virtual “party on wheels,” our game truck has features that others don’t. We have a virtual reality “Shooting Gallery” with fun games for kids of all ages. We offer numerous video game stations inside and out, and two virtual reality racing simulators that allow guests to race head-to-head!

We can cater to any party size, from just a few guests to large groups. Birthday parties, school and church functions, large group events, fairs and festivals…Laser Ops Mobile Gaming is the perfect entertainment for your next event!

We look forward to seeing you soon!

laseropsmobilegaming@gmail.com