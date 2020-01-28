Mid-Illini Auto Center – 2000 Quality Vehicles

At Mid-Illini Auto Center we are proud of the quality used cars we sell and our dedication to serve the needs of our customers. This is reflected in the amount of repeat business we receive. Whether this is your first purchase with us or one of many that you’ve had, you can count on our dedicated sales staff to make it the best buying experience possible.

About Mid-Illini Auto Center

At Mid-Illini Auto Group, we believe your vehicle search and eventual purchase should be Simple, Straight Forward, and Hassle Free! We want you to own your vehicle, not your vehicle to own you. We eliminate the unnecessary (and annoying) back and forth negotiations many dealerships live by. By offering low up front pricing that is value driven and by keeping our overhead low, we can price our vehicles in a way that just makes sense.

1139 Wesley Rd North Pekin, IL 61554 309-642-6750

Welcome to Mid Illini Auto Center, a full-service preventive maintenance and automotive repair center. We perform high quality, guaranteed service you can trust at a fair price. We repair domestic and foreign vehicles and are your best choice for scheduled maintenance of your car, SUV, truck and fleet vehicles.



Mid Illini Auto Center is family owned and operated and we use the latest diagnostic equipment to guarantee your vehicle is serviced correctly while maintaining your manufacturer’s warranty. We only use quality replacement parts, and our technicians are ASE-certified. Call us at (309) 642-6750 to schedule an appointment or stop by.

