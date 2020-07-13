Neon Creations & Sign Company

Neon Creations was founded in 1994 by Gene Heller. Gene was in the electrical industry for over 30 years when he decided to branch out into neon fabrication. His main focus was to provide wholesale neon & neon repairs to businesses and sign companies in the Peoria area.

In 2001 Andrew Honegger started working under Gene as an apprentice and learned the ins and outs of neon fabrication, installation, & maintenance. With his creative background and desire to learn, he began designing signs and incorporated the use of computers & vinyl cutters to offer customers more than just neon. In just a few short years, more equipment was purchased and the company expanded into providing all sign related products & services.

The sign business is an ever changing industry and we strive to keep up with the latest products and technology to meet your needs.

Neon & LED Signs

Bring your brand to light using bright, colorful neon signs. Increase your visibility and attract customers, day or night. Our team of professionals will work with you to ensure that every project is completed to your satisfaction!

Sign Restoration

Have an antique sign or collectable that isn't quite what it used to be? Bring it on down to the Neon Shop! We have the know how and the latest tools and techniques to bring that sign back to it's former glory!

Channel Letters

Visible by day, luminous at night, channel letters provide great depth and precision to your company's sign. Whether standard, exposed neon, or backlit, we can help you get the results you're looking for!

Cabinet Signs

Effectively illuminate your brand and location, day and night, using lighted cabinet signs. Depending on the complexity of each individual cabinet, our cabinet signs can be made to fit anyone's budget!

Dimensional Letters

Dimensional lettering is an effective way to grab attention and guide customers to your place of business. Durable, yet economical, our dimensional lettering can be made in varying depths depending on the material you choose!

Vehicle Graphics

Whether your budget allows for a partial or a full wrap, we'll work with you to transform your vision into a powerful mobile advertising machine. We can custom fit your promotional graphics to your specifications!

Neon Creations & Sign Co.

6107 Washington St.

Bartonville, IL 61607

Phone: 309-697-4667

info@neoncreations.net