New transportation coming to Peoria Heights in form of rickshaw

PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — Visitors in Peoria Heights will soon have a new way to get around town: Rickshaws.

Mike McCormack, owner/operator of Sounds Good Hearing Aids, is a West Peoria resident who scoured the globe to find the rickshaws and finally settling on having two from Shanghai shipped to central Illinois.

Operations with two rickshaws, bicycle propelled buggies, in the village have already begun. The venture started earlier this week and McCormack plans to be out again this weekend.

“Someone asked me, ‘Why?’ I was like, ‘Why not?’” said McCormack.

The rickshaw can carry up to three people. Pricing are still being worked out but will likely be between $1 and $2 a minute with a $3 minimum, according to a press release. Certain rides, such as tours of Grandview Drive, could require a flat fee.

Rides will be available on weekends and evenings, weather permitting. McCormack said he intends to escort riders around the Heights’ restaurant row in order to take guests between venues whenever he can.

“I’m not like an Uber,” he said. “I just show up. You want to get in and go, you can get in and go.”

