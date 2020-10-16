Price Relief Auto

My Name is Michael Price, Owner and Operator of Price Relief Automotive. I first started work at dealerships in 2013. Over the course of 7 years I noticed dealerships pricing skyrocket. I started this business in January of 2020 with fair and honest pricing for my local community and to continue my love for the auto industry

Basic Maintenance

Oil Changes

Replacing the oil and filter of the vehicle

Tire Rotations

 Even tire wear extends the useful life of a set of tires 

Wiper Blades

Ensures clear visibility through the windshield of your vehicle

Brakes

Replacement of Pads, Rotors, Calipers, Hoses, & Brake Flushes

Suspension

Replacement of Struts, Shocks, Sway Bar Links, Control Arms, & Ball Joints

Tune-Ups

Replacement of Spark Plugs, Wires, & Ignition Coils

Electrical

Diagnoses of Electrical includes Wiring, Starters, Alternators, Sensors, & the Vehicles Battery

Cooling System

From Flushing of the system to replacement of your radiator or coolant hoses. We got it covered!

Air/Cabin Filters

Replacement of your vehicles Air & Cabin Filters

Service is by appointment only

Call (309) 831-5788

Email-  Pricerelief@gmail.com

Message on Facebook- www.facebook.com/pricerelief

