Price Relief Auto

My Name is Michael Price, Owner and Operator of Price Relief Automotive. I first started work at dealerships in 2013. Over the course of 7 years I noticed dealerships pricing skyrocket. I started this business in January of 2020 with fair and honest pricing for my local community and to continue my love for the auto industry
Basic Maintenance
Oil Changes
Replacing the oil and filter of the vehicle
Tire Rotations
Even tire wear extends the useful life of a set of tires
Wiper Blades
Ensures clear visibility through the windshield of your vehicle
Other Maintenance
Brakes
Replacement of Pads, Rotors, Calipers, Hoses, & Brake Flushes
Suspension
Replacement of Struts, Shocks, Sway Bar Links, Control Arms, & Ball Joints
Tune-Ups
Replacement of Spark Plugs, Wires, & Ignition Coils
Electrical
Diagnoses of Electrical includes Wiring, Starters, Alternators, Sensors, & the Vehicles Battery
Cooling System
From Flushing of the system to replacement of your radiator or coolant hoses. We got it covered!
Air/Cabin Filters
Replacement of your vehicles Air & Cabin Filters
Service is by appointment only
Call (309) 831-5788
Email- Pricerelief@gmail.com
Message on Facebook- www.facebook.com/pricerelief