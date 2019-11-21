Welcome to Rick’s Crispy Chicken!

We believe when you cook from the heart, it just tastes better. We’re locally owned and ready to serve you homestyle, made-to-order, delicious crispy chicken. Try the tenders – it’s our favorite!

We’ll see you when you get here.

About Us

“The best fried chicken you will ever have.”

Hi, I’m Rick, and welcome to Rick’s Crispy Chicken!

If there’s one thing I know, its chicken. I’ve worked for just about every chicken joint out there and in 2019, I was ready to open my own restaurant.

We’re located in Central Illinois and proud to support and serve our community. Our chicken is juicy, it’s crispy, and I know it’s just what you’re looking for.

Don’t believe me? Come and taste for yourself!

Contact Us

We’re ready to serve you!

Give us a call to place your order or swing by and see us.

We’re located right on IL-29 in Mossville, Illinois.

10516 N. State Street

Mossville, IL 61552

309-579-8555

Our hours of operation are Tuesday – Sunday:

11:00 AM – 8:00 PM.

Leave us a review on Facebook and let us know you came by. We can’t wait to hear your favorite menu item!





