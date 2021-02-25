Breathe easier knowing your home is protected.

Our company was inspired by the magic of the Smokey Mountains where the company owners met. RockyTop Roofing and Construction started fifteen years ago as Just-A-Trim-Lawn Care. Since we have grown and expanded our capabilities and RockyTop Inc. in February 2012. We are currently focused on customers in the Central Illinois region, for a 60-mile radius of Pekin/Peoria Illinois.



ALLIE NEVILLE, PRESIDENT

Allie was raised in the hills of Tennessee. She’s big into outdoor activities like softball, hunting, fishing, and four-wheeling’. Allie began her career with the Peoria Park District, running large construction vehicles. She played a big part in forming our landscaping and grounds maintenance company, which evolved into RockyTop Construction.

MIKE NEVILLE, VICE PRESIDENT

Mike was raised in Pekin and grew up in Central Illinois. He began his lawn and garden career mowing lawns for family and friends as a young man. Through hard work and determination he has watched his business evolve to the success it is today. He recently retired after a 20-year career with the military. He credits RockyTop’s strong foundation with his ability to build the company, with the contributions from his employees.

https://www.rockytopinc.com/contact

Phone: 309-201-9242

Email: sales@rockytopinc.com

Address: 14929 Illinois 29 Pekin, IL 61554

Hours of Operation:

Mon – Fri 8:00 am – 4:00 pm

Sat – Sun Closed

Available 24/7 For Emergencies