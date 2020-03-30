Second Presbyterian Church holds drive-in service

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Church leaders are looking for new ways to connect with their community amid the stay-at-home order.

The Second Presbyterian Church in Bloomington may have found an answer to their prayers.

“We need to come to a place where we can hear God’s goodness, and God’s love and mercy during this time.” Associate Pastor at Second Presbyterian Church, Elissa Bayley

You may not be able to go into a church for its service but that hasn’t stopped the Second Presbyterian Church from spreading its message. They opened their parking lot for service similar to a drive-in theater.

“I think being there in-person being able to share those smiles, share that handwave, honk the horn, and blow the bubbles and then ultimately sing together and worship together provides a community unlike any other,” Second Presbyterian Church Lead Pastor Trey Haddon said.

To listen to the service, attendees turned their car radios to 88.7, while the pastors preached at the front. The church also broadcasts its services online.

Haddon said their new method is much more personable.

“Whenever you’re talking to the individuals in the cars you can see their responses you can see their reactions, you actually get an opportunity to look at them eye to eye and its just a completely different ball game,” Haddon said.

Members of the church say they’ve been enjoying a change of pace.

“It’s a good outlet to come, and just the community even if we’re not out of our cars to sit with other believers has been good,” church member Ellen Wylie said.

Leaders at Second Presbyterian want this to be a reminder that the church is more than just a building.

“Church isn’t a building it is the people and we can be church anywhere, we can be a church in a parking lot, we can be a church in a grocery store and we can be a church in our homes.” Elissa Bayley

The church plans to continue the drive-in service every week until the stay-at-home order is lifted.