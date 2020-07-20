The Canton Area Chamber of Commerce is a non-profit, 501c6 corporation that has been serving the business community since 1925. The Chamber is lead by a group of 15 Board of Directors and a Staff of Two. The Canton Area Chamber of Commerce implements programs and initiatives that strengthen local businesses and enhance the Canton community.

The Canton Area Chamber of Commerce is an organization of community leaders who work to improve the community and business climate in the Canton area.

The Canton Area Chamber of Commerce is open Monday through Friday from 8:00am to 5:00pm, located at the Sedgwick Business Suites, 209 East Chestnut Street, Suite 2 in Canton. Click on the link above to see the many convenient ways you can contact us.

The Board of Directors is the policy body of the Canton Area Chamber of Commerce. Its members represent a cross-section of the business and professional leadership in the community. It has always been considered an honor to serve on the Board. Genuine and unselfish interest in the Chamber and its objective is the first requirement for the Board members.

To serve as the public relations division of the Canton Area Chamber of Commerce and as the good-will ambassadors for the City of Canton. Ambassadors are very prestigious volunteers who, on behalf of the Chamber, make good-will calls to encourage new and continued membership and active support of Chamber functions.

The Chamber currently has a staff of one professional. The staff manages the day-to-day functions of the organization including planning and hosting special events, publishing the Chamber’s newsletter and Web site, helps give guidance to businesses and fosters community development in the region.

Shop Canton

2 North Main Street Canton, IL 61520

(309) 647- 0065

Monday – Friday 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.