West Town Tap (formerly Champs West) is new to the Peoria bar and grill landscape, but owner Chris Herold is no stranger to the Peoria restaurant and bar scene. The Herold family owned and operated The Pizza Inn on Sterling for 46 years. Now Chris Herold brings his expertise and passion for good food and drink to West Peoria.
West Town Tap features a full ‘gastropub’-type menu featuring unique appetizers like Mushroom Fries, Ale Battered Shrimp and Smoked Gouda Bites, Angus Beef, BBQ, Chicken and Pork sandwiches, salads such as an Irish Caesar, and larger plates like Firecracker Crab Cakes and Pork Burnt Ends.
But the crown jewels of the menu reside in West Town Tap’s breakfast menu. Not since the legendary Kaffee Haus closed has there been a sit-down breakfast option in West Peoria. West Town Tap remedies that situation with awesome breakfast fare served 6am to 2pm. Skillets, Omelets, and specialties like Croissant French Toast and Crab Cakes and Eggs are available.
After you eat an amazing meal, enjoy West Town Tap’s craft cocktails, their craft beer selection, and if you enjoy gaming, West Town Tap has your gaming pleasure covered. West Town Tap also features Live Music on special nights.
West Town Tap
515 N Western AvePeoria, Illinois
Phone: (309) 839-0576
Hours: 6am-1am, 7 Days a Week
A few blocks from Bradley Park, within walking distance from Bradley University