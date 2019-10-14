2019 Wildlife Scary Park

Friday, October 18- 5pm-10pm

Saturday, October 19- 2pm-10pm

Sunday, October 20- 2-8 pm

Friday, October 25- 5pm-10pm

Saturday, October 26- 2pm-10pm

Sunday, October 27- 2pm-8pm

A Peoria area tradition during the season of fright, Wildlife Scary Park offers a kid-friendly Halloween experience. This family event offers trick-or-treating, hayrack rides, haunted train rides, animal encounters and much more!

Wildlife Scary Park has been a Peoria area tradition for 34 years. When the event first started, it was simply a Halloween Party with candy for kids that took place in the train depot. Everyone got to ride the spooky train through the woods and dress in costumes. As the year’s progress the high attendance allowed the Park to expand the program to what it is today. Each year records are broken with attendance. We have maintained our low admission rate while offering more activities to accommodate the large crowds and give you the biggest bang for your buck. We thank you for the ongoing support over the years and hope to see you again this fall!