Australian actor gaining international stardom: A deeper look at the life of Brenton Thwaites

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Not just anyone can play Robin, “The Boy Wonder,” and receive a positive response from DC fans.

But Australian actor Brenton Thwaites, star of the Warner Bros. series Titans has been able to captivate comic book lovers and DCU fans since the show released in October 2018.

Thwaites plays Dick Grayson just after he leaves the shadows of Batman/Bruce Wayne. He becomes a police officer in Detroit, while still fighting crime as a caped crusader at night.

In his journey, Thwaites starts off as Robin, but becomes forced to find who he truly is. He eventually destroys his Robin costume and takes a mentor role with other Titans he meets along his journey.

While for a large part of the series he’s not sporting a superhero suit, at the end of season two we see the transformation of Thwaites finally portraying Nightwing.

WMBD’s Matt Sheehan exclusively interviewed Thwaites about his role as Dick Grayson, alongside other films he’s recently been in. The Australian actor gives fans a closer look at the man behind the mask, and what lies ahead in the future of Brenton Thwaites.

“There’s a lot of technicality to most scenes that really don’t let me sit back, wonder,” Thwaites said.

While putting on the suit is an exciting process, he said after shooting a scene, the end result is a complete transformation.

“When I see it on screen, I’m transformed into the world. When I’m doing it, I feel the responsibility of putting myself in the scene and telling the story. Which is quite difficult because we’re creating a whole new world,” Thwaites said. “An Interview with God, I Met a Girl to some extent, was set in a real place to some extent.”

In Titans on HBO Max, a large part of the show is set in Gotham City.

“Gotham’s not a real city, at least that I know of,” Thwaites laughed. “The responsibility to believe you’re in that city and to tell that story in a realistic way is quite challenging. So while I’m on set I’m trying to focus on believing where I am and what I’m doing. But when I saw Nightwing on screen at the end of season 2, I’m totally in the story. I’m captured by how cool it looks and I love the two sticks as his martial art form.”

“There’s no Gotham (in the U.S.), but here’s a fun fact, there is a Metropolis. It’s here in Illinois,” Sheehan laughed.

There is actually a village in England called Gotham will a population of around 1,600.

“Season four! Season four! We’ll come down and shoot there, mate. What do you say?” Thwaites joked.

Thwaites said it’s up in the air if Titans season three will be the final season or if there will be more.

“We were originally on the DC Universe platform and we jumped ship over to HBO Max. This new season is really our first season on the new platform. I guess it’s up to HBO Max or Warner Bros. I have no idea. I know they’re discussing what characters they could use if they do go again,” Thwaites said. “I assume we are going again, I’m not sure when though. I’d love to tell you more, but I’m waiting for the news as well.”

Thwaites has also acted in Oculus, Gods of Egypt, the latest installment of Pirates of the Caribbean, among many others. The 31-year-old actor shined a little light into what his future looks like.

“After playing a superhero in a mythical world and seeing how that works, and how some things parallel to real life and some things are just in the Gotham world,” Thwaites said. “I want to tell stories of real life superheroes, I just haven’t gotten the chance to do it yet. The people that are doing the great things who don’t have the spotlight shone on them.”

Thwaites said people on the frontlines working in a refugee crisis and COVID-19 healthcare workers are the real-life heroes that the world doesn’t pay a lot of attention to, but those stories really interest him at the moment.

Before Thwaites moved into the role of Dick Grayson, he said DC sent him a large stack of comic books for him to read.

“Taller than myself,” Thwaites laughed. “Titans was based off a teenage cartoon, and the way it was adapted and developed was unique in itself. It was a new take on this story.”

Thwaites said season one episode one, Dick Grayson was in a “purgatory” trying to figure out who he was.

“I’m not super well-versed in the comic book world, but what was very important was just to understand the arc of the story and how best to tell it. In terms of character, there was a moral compass of Dick Grayson that I had to protect and hold onto. Because he is a superhero that will do good if he can do good. He’s a good guy, he’s moral, he doesn’t kill, he will make the right choice, he wants to save everyone,” Thwaites said. “For us to cross that line is either a specific story point we use sometimes, or is completely wrong and it goes against the canon.”

Thwaites said the show does pick and choose from different comics. He said Grayson’s moral compass is his favorite part of playing the part.

“He cares about everyone, even the bad guys. He cares about things like not lying, not betraying a friend, saving the city, and creating a better world. But the little character things that I’ve attached to are loyalty, friendship, respect, and attempting to be a good mentor even if he fails at that,” Thwaites said.

Thwaites said his favorite fighting scene is the Deathstroke fighting scene in a church during season 2.

“The best fight scenes are the best stories. We have fight scenes where we’re just fighting, and we have fight scenes that really enhance and support the story. That church scene is a climactic moment. We’ve built all this tension between Deathstroke and Dick Grayson. We’ve established this traditional villain/hero relationship. When I saw the scene, I thought it was perfect.”

Throughout season two there was a lot of conflict between team members that lead to the Titans breaking apart. Different factions of the Titans going in their own path. But at the end of season two, the Titans finally became a joint force. Thwaites said that’s the basis of the entire show.

“I think that’s the modus operandi of our show. It really has a central thematic element that won’t ever go. The team Titans is something they can continue to write into the episodes, and it’s continually disrupted by something,” Thwaites said. “Some villain, some obstacle comes in and breaks up our family. How we put it back together, forgive each other, and learn to overcome the obstacles is the seasonal structure of most of the seasons we’ve done.”

Thwaites said the villains in season one were incredible.

“They were weird, unique, they couldn’t be defeated. They had this Deathstroke-Esque quality on them. Which presented a real threat. I have a special spot in my heart for season one. It kicked off with a strong start, of course, there were problems up the wazoo,” Thwaites said. “Season two, we had that family vibe. A little less dangerous, less crazy, but then you add the Deathstroke element in it. He’s been our best villain. In season one, we had great villains, but Deathstroke is a supervillain.”

Season three of Titans will be released in August 2021. You can catch the series on HBO Max.

Sheehan and Thwaites talked about what fans can expect about Titans Season 3. That part of the interview will be released around the same time Season 3 debuts on WarnerMedia’s HBO Max.

You can see more of Sheehan and Thwaite’s interview below.