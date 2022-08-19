Allergen-Friendly Granola Bars

The perfect back-to-school snack!

Number of Servings: 15

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cool Time: 1 hour

Ingredients:

· 1 ½ cups rolled oats

· ¾ cup SunButterⓇ

· ¾ cup ground flaxseed

· ½ cup pure maple syrup

· ¾ cup dried cranberries

· ¾ cup dark chocolate chips

Directions:

1. Stir oats, SunButterⓇ, flaxseed, maple syrup, cranberries, and chocolate chips together in a large bowl.

2. Press mixture into a 9 x 11-inch baking dish.

3. Refrigerate mixture at least one hour before serving. Cut into 15 bars and store in the refrigerator. Will last about 1 week.

Note: These bars will keep well outside of the refrigerator to take to school or work.

Nutrition Information:

Per square (approximately 3 x 2 inch serving)

Calories: 220

Total Fat: 13g

Saturated Fat: 3.5g

Sodium: 50mg

Total Carbohydrate: 29g

Dietary Fiber: 9g

Total Sugars: 11g

Added Sugars: 10g

Protein: 5g