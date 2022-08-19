Allergen-Friendly Granola Bars
The perfect back-to-school snack!
Number of Servings: 15
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Cool Time: 1 hour
Ingredients:
· 1 ½ cups rolled oats
· ¾ cup SunButterⓇ
· ¾ cup ground flaxseed
· ½ cup pure maple syrup
· ¾ cup dried cranberries
· ¾ cup dark chocolate chips
Directions:
1. Stir oats, SunButterⓇ, flaxseed, maple syrup, cranberries, and chocolate chips together in a large bowl.
2. Press mixture into a 9 x 11-inch baking dish.
3. Refrigerate mixture at least one hour before serving. Cut into 15 bars and store in the refrigerator. Will last about 1 week.
Note: These bars will keep well outside of the refrigerator to take to school or work.
Nutrition Information:
Per square (approximately 3 x 2 inch serving)
Calories: 220
Total Fat: 13g
Saturated Fat: 3.5g
Sodium: 50mg
Total Carbohydrate: 29g
Dietary Fiber: 9g
Total Sugars: 11g
Added Sugars: 10g
Protein: 5g