BBQ food and bad breath | What to look out for this summer

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Gas prices are dropping in Peoria as the summer driving season starts, putting the average price per gallon at $3.17.

According to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of 148 stations in Peoria, the price of a gallon went down 1.9 cents over the past week. Gas prices in Peoria are 13.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago.