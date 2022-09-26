For those who are unfamiliar with the Peoria PlayHouse Children’s Museum— the museum is a children’s museum that is a part of the Peoria Park District. The Peoria PlayHouse Children’s Museum is located near Glen Oak.



Its mission is to provide children with the tools and inspiration they need in order to be the next explorers and creators of the world. The museum focuses on open-ended play. They stress the importance of relationships and childhood development.



This year they will be conducting their annual fundraiser. This event will also help children explore different career paths and really show them that they can Be Anything! Check out the video to find out about just a few of the career workshops they will be offering.



The fundraising event will be taking place on Saturday, October 1st from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM.

The money raised at this event will go towards future STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) programming at the Peoria PlayHouse Children’s Museum.



To buy tickets, you can head to their website or call (309) 323-6900.

Tickets are free for adults and children under 3.

Tickets for children between the ages of 3-18 are $5.

