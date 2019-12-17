Book Talk | Make Your Own Beauty Masks: 38 Simple, All-Natural Recipes for Healthy Skin

CHILLICOTHE Il.- The world tells us that Christmas is a time of joy, presents, dinner with family and friends and Santa Claus. Our faith tells us that the joy of Christmas is the birth of Jesus, Christmas Mass at midnight, giving to others and goodwill to all people. For some, the loss of a loved one makes Christmas a very challenging time in their life. It is difficult to remember when a loved one is gone that Jesus has love and hope for us.

On Friday, December 20, at 6:30 PM at St Edward Church in Chillicothe that love and hope will come through the "Blue Christmas" Mass of Remembrance. The Mass will remind us that Jesus is the hope and light that will continue to bring us through the darkest days of loss. He understands that we are not in the joyful spirit of Christmas. But through His love, He will comfort us and bring hope for the future.