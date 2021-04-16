Skip to content
CIProud.com
Peoria
51°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Digital Originals
Central Illinois Newsday
On The Record
State News
National News
Political News
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Your Local Election Headquarters
Illinois Capitol News
Entertainment News
Business News
World News
Health News
The Investigators
WMBD This Morning
Good Day Central Illinois
Mr. Food
Newsletter
Top Stories
Breadsticks cheesier than your dad | Chance to win Casey’s new cheesy breadsticks for a year
Video
Peoria Reads celebrates 20th Anniversary
Video
Early morning car crash results in lane closures
Video
Olympic gold medalist Ryan Murphy looks to Tokyo Summer Olympics for another medal
Coronavirus
Weather
Weather Podcast
Closings and Delays
Closings Login
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Blog
Weather Cameras
Digital
Digital Originals
Podcasts
Video Center
CBSN Live Stream
Sports
NFL Draft
Local Sports
High School Sports
National Sports
Extra Effort Award
Kurt’s Korner
Top Stories
Prep Sports Recap for April 15, 2021
Video
Top Stories
Extra Effort: Holly McDonald Making Best of Difficult School Year That Included Serious Car Accident
Video
Top Stories
Prep Sports Recap for April 14, 2021
Video
Dunlap’s Calhoun Doing It All for a Team He Had to Be Talked Into Joining
Video
Prep Sports Recap for April 13, 2012
Video
Inspired by Mom, Morton Senior Pursues College Volleyball
Video
Community
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
CI Heroes
Bob & Tom’s Excellent Adventures
Central Illinois Community Investment
Community Calendar
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contest Winners
Sponsored Content: Wellness Network
Nexstar Digital
Contests
Support Local
Open For Business
Jobs
Work For WMBD TV
Sponsored Content: Get Local
About Us
Meet the Team
Newletter Signup
WMBD WYZZ Mobile Apps
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
How to Re-scan Your TV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Senior Salutes
Search
Search
Search
Breadsticks cheesier than your dad | Chance to win Casey’s new cheesy breadsticks for a year
Good Day Central Illinois
Posted:
Apr 16, 2021 / 08:56 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Apr 16, 2021 / 08:56 AM CDT
Click
here
to enter for a chance to win. April 16 is the last day to enter
Latest Local News
Peoria Reads celebrates 20th Anniversary
Video
Early morning car crash results in lane closures
Video
Olympic gold medalist Ryan Murphy looks to Tokyo Summer Olympics for another medal
More Local News