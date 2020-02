Talbots and O, The Oprah Magazine are partnering up for “Cardigans for a Cause.”

This is the 5th annual Capsule Collection benefitting Dress for Success. Dress for Success is an international not-for-profit organization. It provides women with the tools they need to achieve economic independence.

Editor at Large, Gayle King and the Creative Director Adam Glassman of O, The Oprah Magazine discusses what will be featured in this year’s collection.