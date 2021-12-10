Cast-Iron Breakfast Skillet | In The Kitchen

Cast-Iron Breakfast Skillet
Serves 4
All you need:
2 tbsp Hy-Vee Select extra virgin olive oil
1½ lbs red potatoes, coarsely chopped
1 red bell pepper, seeded and chopped
½ cup chopped yellow onion
2 cloves garlic, minced
½ tsp Hy-Vee kosher sea salt
¼ tsp Hy-Vee black pepper
4 oz fully cooked Spanish chorizo, sliced
1 (4-oz) can Hy-Vee mild diced green chilies
1 cup (4 oz) Hy-Vee shredded Cheddar cheese
4 large pasteurized eggs
Fresh cilantro, for garnish
All you do:
- Preheat oven to 400°F.
- Heat olive oil over medium heat in a 10-inch cast-iron skillet. Add potatoes, bell pepper, onion, garlic, salt and black pepper. Cook for 12 to 15 minutes or until potatoes are tender and golden brown, stirring occasionally. Add chorizo and chilies; stir until combined. Sprinkle cheese evenly over potato mixture.
- Create four 2-inch indentations in the potato-chorizo mixture, using the back of a spoon. Crack one egg into each indentation, ensuring the egg is in contact with the bottom of the skillet. Bake for 12 to 15 minutes or until egg whites are set and yolks begin to thicken. If desired, garnish with cilantro.