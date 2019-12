Click here for more info.

Friday December 6th, 2019 @ 7:00pm

Saturday, December 7th, 2019 @ 2:00 & 7:00 pm

Illinois Central College- Performing Arts Center

This December, Central Illinois Ballet is happy to bring the number one holiday tradition to Peoria. An evening that will dazzle the whole family and leave Sugar Plums dancing in your heads. With original choreography by Rebekah von Rathonyi, this ballet is a must-see production to get into the Christmas spirit.