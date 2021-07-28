Cleansing habits that need clearing up | Tips Americans need to know about washing their face | Dr. Daniel Sugai

DENVER (KDVR) – A surge in COVID-19 cases fueled by the highly infectious Delta variant is spurring a new round of public health measures aimed at limiting another wave of infections. Public health data shows the surge is particularly strong in states with lower vaccination rates.

Nationally, COVID rates have swung upward since bottoming out at the summer solstice, forcing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to revisit mask use guidelines, even for the previously vaccinated.