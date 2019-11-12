Crash Course in Winter Allergies

As the weather cools down outside and your audience heads indoors for the winter, allergy sufferers might not find the respite they’re expecting. One reason? Poor indoor air quality. We take about 20,000 breaths each day and spend nearly 90 percent of our time indoors, but indoor air can be two to five times worse than outdoor air.

Going indoors exposes one to a whole new host of allergens—dust mites, pet dander, and mold—in addition to some “unknown culprits” that are often associated with winter coziness—such as indoor fireplaces, home cooking, and scented candles.

To keep winter allergies at bay, it’s important to take steps to improve one’s indoor air quality. In this interview, Dr. John McKeon, Chief Executive Officer of Allergy Standards Ltd., which developed the Asthma & Allergy Friendly® Certification Program, will share common culprits of negative indoor air quality in the winter, providing insights and tips on how to combat them. Specifically, Dr. McKeon talks about: