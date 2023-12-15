Creamy Eggnog Dessert Dip

A sweet and “dippable” holiday treat that tastes just as good as the real deal!

Ingredients

1 ounce instant sugar-free, fat-free vanilla or cheesecake pudding mix (dry)

2 – 6 ounce containers of light, fat-free vanilla yogurt

8-ounce tub lite whipped topping

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

¼ teaspoon vanilla extract

1/8 teaspoon rum extract

1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg

Directions

1. Add all ingredients to a medium bowl. Using a hand mixer, mix on low for 15 seconds.

Scrape down, the sides, and the bottom of the bowl with a rubber spatula and mix on medium for 1 minute or until smooth.

2. Serve with vanilla wafers, graham crackers or fruit.

Serves 8

