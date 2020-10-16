Dia De Los Muertos: Love Never Dies Fundraiser | Art Inc.

Rustic Pumpkin Icebox CakeAn easy dessert that is full of fall flavors!

Ingredients:

One 1 ounce package sugar free cheesecake instant pudding mix1 ½ cup skim milk1 cup pure pumpkin puree¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg¼ teaspoon ground clove¼ teaspoon ground ginger1 teaspoon ground cinnamon1 ½ cups (or 4 ounces) thawed light cool whip1 angel food cake, torn into 1” pieces¼ cup dark chocolate chips

Directions: