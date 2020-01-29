Skip to content
CIProud.com
Peoria
27°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Digital Originals
State News
National News
Political News
Illinois Capitol News
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Entertainment News
Business News
World News
Health News
WMBD This Morning
Good Day Central Illinois
Living Well
Top Stories
Sears at Northwoods Mall set to close after a long history in Peoria
Top Stories
Pet of the Week
Man shot in Peoria overnight
Midwest Orthopaedic holds ribbon cutting for new hospital
Revolution Enterprises in Delavan plans to expand with no plans to open dispensary
Videos
Video Center
Digital Originals
CBSN Live Stream
Weather
Closings and Delays
Closings Login
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Blog
Weather Cameras
Zach’s Weather Whys
Podcasts
Sports
Local Sports
Sports
High School Sports
Boot Camp
The Big Game
Bear Blitz
Big Race – Daytona
Extra Effort Award
Top Stories
Prep Basketball Roundup for Jan. 28, 2020
Top Stories
Youngest Heffren Can Play at Lewistown Too
Kurt Pegler’s Soup-er Bowl | Wedge Veggie Soup
Neally’s Enjoying Marriage, Coaching Together at Fieldcrest
Prep Hoops Roundup for Jan. 27, 2020
Community
Black History Month
CI Heroes
Bob & Tom’s Excellent Adventures
The Mel Robbins Show
Active Life With Bob Larson
Million Dollar Community Investment
Easterseals
Destination Illinois
Veterans Voices
Community Calendar
Lottery
Horoscopes
Marketplace
Open For Business
Nexstar Digital
Get Local
Contests
2019 Contest Winners
About Us
How to Re-scan Your TV
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Work For Us
Text Alerts
Newsletter Signup
Search
Search
Search
Dr. Brian Curtis OSF Healthcare: social media spread of health misinformation
Active Life
by:
Jennifer Hollimon
Posted:
Jan 29, 2020 / 08:36 AM CST
/
Updated:
Jan 29, 2020 / 08:36 AM CST
3-Day Forecast
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
New ‘family-friendly’ restaurant to take over former Double A’s building
Weather
Peoria County officials positively ID skull found in 2017
Midwest Orthopaedic holds ribbon cutting for new hospital
Tazewell County Board to vote on censuring county clerk for staff pay raises