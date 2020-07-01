Dr. Brian Curtis- summer safety tips to keep in mind for the 4th of July

- Heat and Sun Safety-A big part of staying safe in the heat and sun is being prepared. Have an idea of how long you will be out in the sun and the heat, and then plan accordinglyStaying Hydrated-Drinking plenty of water can be part of good nutrition, too. Snacking on water-rich foods like raw fruits and vegetables can also help keep you hydrated.
- Watch Out for Others-Keep an eye out for those most vulnerable to the effects of extreme heat, sun, or dehydrationespecially young children, older adults, and pets
- Water Safety-Swimming is an enjoyable way to both cool off and get some exercise, but it also takes extra precautions and vigilance