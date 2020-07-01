Dr. Brian Curtis- summer safety tips to keep in mind for the 4th of July

PEORIA Ill.- Lisa Nelson Raabe explores variations in linear application of thread in her current exhibition at the Peoria Art Guild, Still Point. The execution, seemingly simple and automatic develops in sophistication upon inspection. Each work challenges us to a present sense of subtle visual space, an investigation of systems and patterns, reaching beyond it’s apparent minimalism.

Nelson Raabe’s focus in this series of non-traditional linear works is a pared down, discrete examination of the endless possibilities of systemic concentration. Lines weave their way into consistent shapes becoming irregular forms and spaces within the matrix. As the viewer responds to these repetitive qualities, logical yet intuitive, we are offered an opening into the unexpected.Linear rhythms within the surface of saturated paper enjoin us like breath entering and leaving the body.