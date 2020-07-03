Farro Fruit Salad, a perfect side dish for the 4th of July

Farro Fruit Salad
A perfect side dish for Fourth of July, Memorial Day, or your upcoming summer potluck. This fruit salad incorporates fruit and a whole grain into a side dish and is topped off with a refreshing lime honey dressing.
Ingredients
For the Salad:
¾ cup dried Farro (or your favorite whole grain)
16 ounes fresh strawberries, diced
1 cup fresh blueberries
½ cup slced almonds
2 Tablespoons mint leaves, finely chopped
For the Dressing:
2 Tablesoons honey
2 Tablespoons lime juice
¼ teaspoon Kosher Salt
Directions
- Prepare Farro according to package directions. Transfer to a large mixing bowl and allow to cool.
- Add strawberries, blueberries, almonds, and mint to bowl with Farro. Mix gently.
- In a small bowl, whisk together the honey, lime juice, and salt.
- Pour dressing on top of salad. Mix gently until well combined.
Serves 12
Nutrition Information
PeR½ cup Serving
Calories: 100
Total Fat: 3 g
Saturated Fat: 0 g
Sodium: 55 mg
Total Carbohydrate: 17 g
Dietary Fiber: 3 g
Sugars: 3 g
Protein: 3