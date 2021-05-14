Fine Art Fair 2021 | Peoria Heights

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) -- The longtime manager of St. Clair Bowl in O’Fallon, IL was pleased to hear the latest news from the CDC revising its guidelines for mask-wearing for fully vaccinated individuals.

“I know the vaccinations out there have made a lot more people comfortable and things have improved,” said Trudy Stewart. She said customers can currently remove face coverings when on the bowling alley lanes or while sitting with their own group. Stewart is waiting for the state to announce what changes are coming.