From ghost town to packed with people | Chicago Navy Pier reopens

Skip to content
CIProud.com
Peoria
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Digital Originals
Central Illinois Newsday
On The Record
State News
National News
Political News
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Your Local Election Headquarters
Illinois Capitol News
Entertainment News
Business News
World News
Health News
The Investigators
WMBD This Morning
Good Day Central Illinois
Mr. Food
Newsletter
Top Stories
Illinois Supreme Court allows trial for Alan Beaman after claims of misconduct
EXCLUSIVE: DC Titans Showrunner talks Season 3, move to HBO Max
Video
Caterpillar reporting strong second-quarter for 2021
“The more we talk about it, the more people are willing to go get help;” Whitney’s Walk registration closes Friday
Video
Coronavirus
Weather
Weather Podcast
Closings and Delays
Closings Login
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Blog
Weather Cameras
Digital
Digital Originals
Podcasts
Video Center
CBSN Live Stream
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
National Sports
Extra Effort Award
Japan 2021
Top Stories
Dunlap Teen Begins Olympic Quest On Ice
Video
Top Stories
Syracuse Alumni Stop Always A Brave in TBT Illinois Regional, 69-54
Video
Top Stories
Local athletes find inspiration from Olympics
Video
Former Brave Darrell Brown Signs First Pro Basketball Deal
Video
Prep Football Coaches, Players Ready to Return to Fall Routine
Video
Always A Brave Wins Monday, On To TBT’s Round of 16
Video
Community
Founder’s Day of Caring
Senior Salutes
Destination Illinois
Peoria Park District
CI Heroes
Bob & Tom’s Excellent Adventures
Central Illinois Community Investment
Community Calendar
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contest Winners
Sponsored Content: Wellness Network
Nexstar Digital
Support Local
Open For Business
Jobs
Work For WMBD TV
Sponsored Content: Get Local
About Us
Meet the Team
Newletter Signup
WMBD WYZZ Mobile Apps
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
How to Re-scan Your TV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contests
Search
Search
Search
From ghost town to packed with people | Chicago Navy Pier reopens
Good Day Central Illinois
Posted:
Jul 30, 2021 / 09:28 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Jul 30, 2021 / 09:28 AM CDT
Latest Local News
Illinois Supreme Court allows trial for Alan Beaman after claims of misconduct
EXCLUSIVE: DC Titans Showrunner talks Season 3, move to HBO Max
Video
Caterpillar reporting strong second-quarter for 2021
More Local News