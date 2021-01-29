Furrever Friends Friday 1/29/21 Part 2

Ingredients:

1 Tablespoon olive oil1 medium yellow onion, chopped1 large green bell pepper, choppedOne 28 ounce can no salt added, crushed, peeled tomatoesOne 14.5 ounce can no salt added, petite, diced tomatoesOne 15.5 ounce can no salt added black beans1 cup waterOne 4 ounce can diced green chiliesOne pound lean ground turkey, cooked2 Tablespoons fresh lime juice2 cloves minced garlic2 Tablespoons chili powder2 teaspoons ground cumin½ teaspoon salt¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

Optional to top chili: fresh cilantro leaves, chopped green onion, shredded cheddar cheese, plain Greek yogurt, avocado slices, lime wedges