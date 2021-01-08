Furrever Friends Friday 1/8/21 Part 2

Hy-Vee Dietitians Offer New Virtual Nutrition Services

As the world is adapting to doing things differently, so is your Hy-Vee dietitian Brooke Rush! Hy-Vee’s top priority continues to be the health and safety of its employees and customers. Which is why Brooke is excited to announce that we are now able to provide virtual nutrition services to all of our customers. These virtual services are available through a new telehealth platform.