Furrever Friends Friday 10/1/21 Part 2

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The tri-county COVID-19 updates reported 110 new and probable cases in the area Friday.

Peoria County reported 45 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 26,452 with 394 deaths. In Tazewell County, there were 51 new cases for a total of 20,028 with 315 deaths. Finally, Woodford County reported 14 new cases, bringing the county’s total cases to 5,711 with 106 deaths.