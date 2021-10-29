Furrever Friends Friday 10/29/21 Part 2

Skip to content
CIProud.com
Peoria
51°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Digital Originals
Central Illinois Newsday
On The Record
State News
National News
Political News
Washington, D.C. Bureau
Your Local Election Headquarters
Illinois Capitol News
Entertainment News
Business News
World News
Health News
WMBD This Morning
Good Day Central Illinois
Mr. Food
Newsletter
Top Stories
Juvenile girl arrested in Connection with Manual High School student homicide investigation
Teen driver dies after crashing into school bus in Normal
Rockford Catholic diocese blasts lawmakers for allowing girls to have abortions without telling parents
Illinois American Water drops off toys to Illinois Children’s Hospital
Coronavirus
Weather
Weather Podcast
Closings and Delays
Closings Login
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather Blog
Weather Cameras
Digital
Digital Originals
Podcasts
Video Center
CBSN Live Stream
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
National Sports
Extra Effort Award
Japan 2021
Top Stories
Friday Night Football Playoff Primer
Video
Top Stories
Mid-Illini Foes Will Square Off for Soccer Sectional Crown
Video
Top Stories
Normal West, Washington Set For Rare Playoff Match-Up
Video
Prep Volleyball Recap for Oct. 28, 2021: Regional Championship Night
Video
Extra Effort: Anna Porritt Making Her Voice Her in Tremont
Video
Farmington, El Paso-Gridley Relative Strangers When it Comes to Football
Video
Community
Contests
Destination Illinois
Peoria Park District
CI Heroes
Bob & Tom’s Excellent Adventures
Central Illinois Community Investment
Community Calendar
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contest Winners
Nexstar Digital
BestReviews
Hispanic Heritage Month
Hunger Action Month
WMBD Birthday & Anniversary Submission
Support Local
Open For Business
Jobs
Work For WMBD TV
Sponsored Content: Get Local
About Us
Meet the Team
Newletter Signup
WMBD WYZZ Mobile Apps
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
How to Re-scan Your TV
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Virtual Auto Show
Search
Search
Search
Furrever Friends Friday 10/29/21 Part 2
Good Day Central Illinois
by:
Mark Welp
Posted:
Oct 29, 2021 / 02:47 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 29, 2021 / 02:47 PM CDT
Latest Local News
Juvenile girl arrested in Connection with Manual High School student homicide investigation
Teen driver dies after crashing into school bus in Normal
Rockford Catholic diocese blasts lawmakers for allowing girls to have abortions without telling parents
More Local News